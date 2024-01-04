Parchment Paper Liners Allow Muffins To Rise To The Occasion

You're craving a tender, streusel-topped blueberry muffin but you've run out of liners. Luckily, you can make your own with parchment paper and a little know-how. Better yet, homemade liners that have a taller circumference than shop-bought varieties are a blessing in disguise because they maximize the rising capability of muffin batter, resulting in loftier baked goods.

Standard sized muffin tin liners have their benefits; they're extremely convenient because they're ready to use, protect the non-stick finish on your pan, and can be discarded easily. However, they can also hamper muffin batter from rising to its maximum potential if it contains a high ratio of leavening agents or you've accidentally overfilled your cases. Parchment paper liners with taller sides are a great insurance policy because they fully enclose the batter, preventing it from spilling out as it rises and sticking to the tin. The paper provides more support for the muffin mixture to continue soaring upwards instead of spreading out messily onto the sides.

If you intentionally bake your muffins at a higher temperature to encourage a lofty rise, before reducing the heat to medium to elicit a fluffy, softer-crumbed interior, then using parchment liners is a game changer. The paper provides plenty of protective scaffolding for that explosive high-rise to reach its full potential, creating baked goods that have a dreamy interior but still feature that attractive domed top.