For The Most Tender Beef Roast, Choose This Cut
If you're hoping to make a roast that will make your guests "ooh" and "ahh" when you bring it out of the kitchen, then a tenderloin beef roast is your answer. Sure, you could turn almost any large cut of beef into a roast, but trust us when we say that nothing comes even close to the melt-in-your-mouth magic that tenderloin delivers.
The biggest reason for this has to do with the cut's location on the cow. A tenderloin is sourced from the lumbar area, which gets much less exercise than other parts like the thigh (where tougher cuts like shank steak come from). The relatively "lazy" life of the tenderloin makes the meat naturally very tender since there's little to no tough connective tissue for you to chew through.
Another quirk of this cut is that it's very lean. Even the fancy USDA Prime stuff has way less marbling than something like a ribeye roast. Beef lovers know that fat brings flavor, so tenderloin may not be as intensely beefy as those other well-marbled cuts. However, this isn't necessarily a downside. The milder flavor of the cut can showcase the quality of the meat, as well as give your seasonings and marinade room to shine. And if you've been hoping to show off your technique — there's your chance.
Readying your tenderloin roast
If this is your first time working with a tenderloin, avoid making the mistake of tossing the entire thing into the oven as-is. Assuming you have a whole tenderloin, take a good look at it and you might notice its odd shape — a stretch of meat with a skinny, tapered "tail" on one end and a chunky "butt" on the other. If you keep it as it is, it might result in some uneven cooking. Luckily, the fix is rather simple: just tuck that tail underneath the thicker end and secure it with some kitchen twine.
A whole tenderloin can weigh anywhere between four to six pounds and can handily feed a small army of up to twelve hungry guests. If that's too much food, just ask your butcher for a center-cut tenderloin, also known as chateaubriand. If you have this pre-trimmed portion, you can skip straight to cooking without any prep work (though we'd still recommend trussing it with twine to help it keep its shape while roasting).
Rub that down with some olive oil, salt, pepper, and maybe a sprig of thyme if you're feeling fancy. Then, reverse sear or cook it low-and-slow in the oven — your choice. So long as you keep a close watch on the cooking time, the result will be the same: one of the most tender roasts you've ever had!