For The Most Tender Beef Roast, Choose This Cut

If you're hoping to make a roast that will make your guests "ooh" and "ahh" when you bring it out of the kitchen, then a tenderloin beef roast is your answer. Sure, you could turn almost any large cut of beef into a roast, but trust us when we say that nothing comes even close to the melt-in-your-mouth magic that tenderloin delivers.

The biggest reason for this has to do with the cut's location on the cow. A tenderloin is sourced from the lumbar area, which gets much less exercise than other parts like the thigh (where tougher cuts like shank steak come from). The relatively "lazy" life of the tenderloin makes the meat naturally very tender since there's little to no tough connective tissue for you to chew through.

Another quirk of this cut is that it's very lean. Even the fancy USDA Prime stuff has way less marbling than something like a ribeye roast. Beef lovers know that fat brings flavor, so tenderloin may not be as intensely beefy as those other well-marbled cuts. However, this isn't necessarily a downside. The milder flavor of the cut can showcase the quality of the meat, as well as give your seasonings and marinade room to shine. And if you've been hoping to show off your technique — there's your chance.