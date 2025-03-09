The Single Best Korean Snack You Can Order Online
If you're lucky enough to live near a Korean supermarket like H-Mart or something similar, you're probably aware of the delicious options filling the long, crowded snack aisles. However, if this type of store is out of reach, don't fret; the internet has an incredible selection of Korean snack foods, many of which are just a few clicks away. In a ranking of the 15 best Korean snacks available on Amazon, Yes! Chips! garlic shrimp chips reigned supreme, and for good reason. With an airy texture, a memorable crunch, and a deeply savory garlic flavor, these chips ran away (swam away?) from the competition. Although the chips no longer appear to be available on Amazon, they can still be purchased online from retailers like H-Mart.
These chips were described as being slightly less shrimp-y than the average shrimp chip, but that didn't take away from its snackability. "The intense and gratifying garlic overtones intermingle with the fishy notes that refuse to fatigue the [palate] like many competitors," noted our taste tester, who tried over a dozen Korean snacks to put the ranking together. Considering these chips use real shrimp rather than artificial flavoring to achieve that subtle but satisfying shrimp taste, it's no surprise that they earned the top spot in the ranking.
While the garlic shrimp chips are a popular option from Yes! Chips! (a product from the brand Ohsung), there are other flavors to fall in love with too. Additional flavors include roasted corn, spicy roasted corn, and deep fried shrimp — and the entire Yes! Chips! line contains 0 grams of trans fat. A delicious treat without snackers remorse? Shrimp shrimp, hooray!
Korean snacks have seen incredible success over the last year, and are widely available online
With stores like H-Mart and 99 Ranch Market opening up locations around the U.S., it's no surprise that more people are getting familiar with Korean snacking culture. A post in the r/chips subreddit from 2024 called out the Yes! Chips! garlic shrimp chips specifically, noting the remarkable flavor and texture. "Texture like pork rinds that melt in your mouth like cotton candy. They have a non garlic version but why tho. GET THEM NOW."
When it comes to the variety of Korean snacks available, these chips are only the tip of the iceberg. According to a January 2025 article in The Korea Herald, government data has shown that exports of Korean snacks and beverages are on the rise, most likely due to the growing popularity of Korean cuisine around the world. The article cites data by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs showing that exports of snacks and confections reached $706 million during the first 11 months of 2024, which is a 16.5% increase from the previous year.
Not sure which Korean snack is best for you? Unha's Asian Snack Box store on Amazon offers several assorted snack boxes, with the impressive 50 snack sample box available for around $35. Seconde Nature, another company with an Amazon store specializing in Korean cuisine, has similar sampler boxes with snacks, ramen, coffee, tea, and other snacky delicacies. Its 48 count variety snack sampler costs around $38.