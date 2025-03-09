The Single Best Korean Snack You Can Order Online

If you're lucky enough to live near a Korean supermarket like H-Mart or something similar, you're probably aware of the delicious options filling the long, crowded snack aisles. However, if this type of store is out of reach, don't fret; the internet has an incredible selection of Korean snack foods, many of which are just a few clicks away. In a ranking of the 15 best Korean snacks available on Amazon, Yes! Chips! garlic shrimp chips reigned supreme, and for good reason. With an airy texture, a memorable crunch, and a deeply savory garlic flavor, these chips ran away (swam away?) from the competition. Although the chips no longer appear to be available on Amazon, they can still be purchased online from retailers like H-Mart.

These chips were described as being slightly less shrimp-y than the average shrimp chip, but that didn't take away from its snackability. "The intense and gratifying garlic overtones intermingle with the fishy notes that refuse to fatigue the [palate] like many competitors," noted our taste tester, who tried over a dozen Korean snacks to put the ranking together. Considering these chips use real shrimp rather than artificial flavoring to achieve that subtle but satisfying shrimp taste, it's no surprise that they earned the top spot in the ranking.

While the garlic shrimp chips are a popular option from Yes! Chips! (a product from the brand Ohsung), there are other flavors to fall in love with too. Additional flavors include roasted corn, spicy roasted corn, and deep fried shrimp — and the entire Yes! Chips! line contains 0 grams of trans fat. A delicious treat without snackers remorse? Shrimp shrimp, hooray!