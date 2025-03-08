The Canned Ingredient You Can Combine With Flour For Easy Vegan Biscuits

Veganism may mean abstaining from dairy, but that doesn't mean vegans can't enjoy a fluffy flakey biscuit. Of course, you'll need to tweak a classic Southern biscuit recipe with alternatives to eliminate traditional dairy ingredients like buttermilk and butter. Enter, coconut cream. It's the single canned ingredient that'll substitute all dairy ingredients. The result? Vegan biscuits made from a simple two-ingredient recipe with decadent and comforting results that even dairy lovers will approve of.

Because coconut milk and coconut cream are canned products, it's important to know the difference. Coconut cream has a much higher proportion of coconut meat to water, resulting in a super thick, dense cream. Coconut milk has a much higher ratio of water to coconut flesh and consequently a much thinner consistency. If you've ever opened a can of full-fat coconut milk, you might have noticed that the fatty fleshy cream creates a cap over the watery coconut juice below. That creamy cap is, in fact, coconut cream. You need the density and fat content of canned coconut cream to recreate density of biscuit dough.

You'll mix one 15-ounce can of coconut cream with 2 ½ cups of self-rising flour with a rubber spatula until you reach a cohesive mass of dough. Then, you can roll the dough out into a ½-inch sheet, stamp out the biscuits with round cookie cutters, and bake them in a preheated 425 degree Fahrenheit oven for 11 to 14 minutes.