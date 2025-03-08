What To Do If You Don't Have The Cake Pan Your Recipe Recommends

What do you do if you have too much batter for your pan? Maybe the recipe calls for a 9x13-inch pan but you only have a small 8-inch round pan. Well, overfilling your pan can make your cake overflow, so you definitely want to avoid that. And is it really such a problem to have extra cake batter? Goldman doesn't think so. "I always have cupcake pans around and I have tons of liners," he said. "So whenever I have extra batter, just drop it in the cupcakes and my daughter's got a snack when she comes home from school." Have you ever heard of a better solution than "make more cake"? Yeah, we didn't think so!

Goldman notes that if you are using a smaller pan than the recipe calls for, you can probably bake your cake at a slightly hotter temperature for a slightly shorter amount of time than the recipe states, though you don't have to change the oven temperature if that feels too risky. For example, if you are using extra cake batter from a 9-inch round cake recipe to make cupcakes, you may only need to bake the cupcakes for 18-23 minutes at 350, whereas that 9-inch cake may have taken 30-35 minutes at the same temperature. Making that small change to the baking time will ensure your cake stays moist throughout its whole bake.