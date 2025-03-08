How Thunderstorms Caused Milk To Spoil Until The 19th Century

You may have never heard of this phenomenon, but conduct a simple Google search and you'll see pages and pages of people asking things like, "Can thunderstorms spoil milk?" While many think that thunderstorms curdling milk is an old wives' tale concocted by the same people who said that eating cheese at night gives you nightmares and carrots improve your eyesight, there is some factual basis to this theory.

Throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, before refrigeration was an option and pasteurization was invented, milk was stored on a big, slate slab which would keep milk cool and allow it to last longer. Victorians who did not have an enormous slab of slate in their pantry would store their milk in water-soaked terracotta pots that would keep the milk cool for longer periods than a glass or ceramic container. However, all of these rudimentary old-school cooling and preservation techniques could not hold their own against the warm and wet conditions of thunderstorms, which are a breeding ground for the kind of bacteria that curdles and spoils milk. But at the time, little was known about this kind of bacteria, so many just assumed it had something to do with the barometric pressure and the electricity from the lightning. Fast-forward to the 19th century, and the reason behind the quick curdling was confirmed by a couple of researchers.