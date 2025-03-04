Is Conventional Beef Actually Riskier To Consume Than Grass-Fed?

The fact that BSE can't be killed by cooking is an important distinction because, as LaFrieda says, "For pathogens, what matters is how the meat is handled and cooked." The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends that beef be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to kill pathogens, but as he admits, "Let's be real—most chefs and butchers prefer medium-rare at 135 degrees Fahrenheit." For LaFrieda, the most important thing is the caution of the people selling and cooking the meats. "If you're buying from a trusted butcher and storing and cooking your beef properly, you're not taking on any more risk eating conventional beef than you are grass-fed," he adds.

In terms of the whole grass-fed beef versus conventional debate, it's LaFrieda's opinion that it's nothing more than hype. "A lot of the hype around grass-fed beef is just that—hype," the butcher notes. "People love a buzzword, but at the end of the day, grain-finished beef is just better." As detailed by the butcher, grain-finished beef is "more tender, more flavorful, and frankly, the preferred choice for most chefs."

Additionally, LaFrieda claims that grain-fed beef can be more sustainable because they grow faster and thus create fewer emissions over their lifetime. So, is grass-fed beef really better? At the end of the day, the butcher recommends that you just follow your taste buds, saying, "If you like the leaner texture of grass-fed, that's fine, but if you want the best eating experience, go for grain-finished. You'll taste the difference."