The 'Poor Man's' Alternative To Brisket Is Just As Satisfying

Let's face it, no matter how high your grocery budget is, good quality beef can make you rethink your menu at times. What used to be a less popular cut, saved for the butcher or sold at a bargain price, brisket is now commanding wallet-bending prices thanks to its growing notoriety on the barbecue circuit — and, of course, its meaty, delicious flavor. The good news is there is a great alternative for many brisket recipes that's readily available for a lower price at nearly every grocer: the chuck roast. Naturally, there are important differences between chuck and brisket, but these meats are a bit more similar than one might think.

Brisket has a beefy flavor and meltingly tender texture when it's cooked slow and low in a smoker or braised in the oven. That's mostly thanks to the large percentage of connective tissue and tendon that developed as the cattle walked around grazing. When cooked properly, the tougher tissues melt into gelatin and give the cut its distinctive texture. Chuck comes from the area just above the brisket, near the shoulder part of the animal, where there are also plenty of tendons and good marbling as well. So, with similar characteristics, a chuck roast can be a very satisfying substitute for brisket, and usually at a fraction of the price.