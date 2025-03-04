When Are Chicken Eggs Considered Kosher?

In the Jewish faith tradition, special attention is paid to food. According to Jewish dietary laws, or kashrut, which are based on the Torah, Jews are not permitted to eat certain types of food, such as pork and shellfish, nor can they eat meat that has not been ritually slaughtered. In addition, meat and dairy can never be combined.

Foods that Jews are allowed to eat are called kosher foods. Chickens are considered to be kosher, as long as they are slaughtered and inspected as prescribed by the Jewish dietary laws and salted afterward to remove the blood. This means that, under most circumstances, chicken eggs are kosher, too. (Note: Not all poultry breeds are considered kosher. Consult with a rabbi or check the egg carton for a hechsher, or kosher certification symbol, before you buy eggs not laid by chickens.)

Traditionally, Jewish rabbis advised individuals and small business owners when kosher food questions arose. However, in the growing global economy, it became difficult for individual rabbis to trace foods to production facilities or investigate ingredient sources, particularly flavorings and seasonings. A different approach was needed.

Today, commercially produced foods and beverages are certified by a kosher certification agency, such as the Orthodox Union or the Chicago Rabbinical Council. A certification specialist reviews all aspects of production, from individual ingredients to food production equipment, to determine whether a specific food product is kosher. Certified products' packaging carries a hechsher so consumers can easily identify kosher foods and beverages.