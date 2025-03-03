You Don't Need To Turn On Your Stove To Boil Milk. Use Your Microwave In A Pinch

If you don't have access to a stove or just don't want to turn it on because it will heat up the entire kitchen, you can still boil milk. Simply turn to your trusty microwave oven. Just as you can warm or scald milk in a microwave, you can also boil it. You'll have to watch it carefully and pay attention to the cooking temperature.

To begin, you'll need a microwave-safe container. No metal, obviously. But glass, ceramic, and microwave-safe plastic bowls are all fine. A pouring cup or jug — think Pyrex measuring cups — is ideal. Pour the desired amount of milk into the container and place it in the center of your microwave.

Next, select your cooking temperature. Never heat milk at full power or high power. It will heat up too quickly and it might scorch or curdle. Instead, heat your milk at 50%-60% power (or medium power if your microwave doesn't have percent settings).

Ideally, you should heat the milk in 15-second increments, stirring every time you reset the timer, because microwaves heat food unevenly. Stirring prevents a film from forming on the milk's surface and distributes the heat so that all the milk will boil at the same time. Not stirring is one of the most common mistakes people make when cooking with milk. It takes about 2½ minutes for a cup of milk to boil in a 700-watt microwave.