This Is How Much Filling You Should Be Putting Into Your Omelets
Omelets are a staple at breakfast tables across the world. They are quick and easy to make, and not only tasty — especially with your favorite fillings inside — but nutritious, too. Eggs are high in protein, are full of vitamins including A, D, and E, and also provide you with choline and folate. Then, of course, there's all the yumminess and goodness of whatever fillings you choose to use.
But omelet fillings can be a little sneaky — a little bit of this and that, a pinch of something else, and before you know it, you've got enough filling to feed a small army. Unless your goal is a stir-fry with eggs on the side, you likely won't be the biggest fan of the result. You'll end up with a little egg base — likely overstuffed, if not completely falling apart — with a mountain of filling on top.
Thankfully, theres a good rule of thumb for the filling-to-egg ratio that can help you avoid this fate. For every two to three eggs (a single serving, depending on how hungry you are), add half a cup of filling. That includes your cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and any other ingredient you want to use in your omelet. So you're looking at about four ounces of filling to make one omelet. This allows you to fold the omelet in half, with your fillings quite comfortably nestled inside without bulging out the seams or causing your omelet to fall apart.
Preparing your fillings for the perfect omelet
Adding fillings to your whisked eggs isn't just a case of chucking all your faves in, folding your egg mix over, and voila — a perfectly cooked omelet. Eggs tend to cook really quickly, and many filling ingredients don't, unless you're going for an al dente omelet with some raw crunch in it.
It's a good idea to pre-cook your filling ingredients, especially if you're using raw meats like bacon, or fresh ingredients like veggies, mushrooms, garlic, or onions. Cheese is also a bit of a tricky one because the eggs tend to finish cooking before the cheese has melted. Table cheeses like cheddar, brie, and goat cheese can be added to your hot cooked filling ingredients to start the melting process, with the whole lot tossed onto your eggs before the omelet is folded over.
Because eggs tend to cook quickly, take your time with your omelet. In a skillet on low heat, slowly melt some high-quality butter. Whisk your two to three eggs until the mixture is light and fluffy, then pour the mixture into the pan. Leave it to cook for two to three minutes, then add your fillings to half of the egg mixture, keeping them evenly spread and not right at the edges. Fold the other side over so your omelet is in a neat half-moon shape, give it a couple of moments for the two halves to settle, then serve and enjoy.