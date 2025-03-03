This Is How Much Filling You Should Be Putting Into Your Omelets

Omelets are a staple at breakfast tables across the world. They are quick and easy to make, and not only tasty — especially with your favorite fillings inside — but nutritious, too. Eggs are high in protein, are full of vitamins including A, D, and E, and also provide you with choline and folate. Then, of course, there's all the yumminess and goodness of whatever fillings you choose to use.

But omelet fillings can be a little sneaky — a little bit of this and that, a pinch of something else, and before you know it, you've got enough filling to feed a small army. Unless your goal is a stir-fry with eggs on the side, you likely won't be the biggest fan of the result. You'll end up with a little egg base — likely overstuffed, if not completely falling apart — with a mountain of filling on top.

Thankfully, theres a good rule of thumb for the filling-to-egg ratio that can help you avoid this fate. For every two to three eggs (a single serving, depending on how hungry you are), add half a cup of filling. That includes your cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and any other ingredient you want to use in your omelet. So you're looking at about four ounces of filling to make one omelet. This allows you to fold the omelet in half, with your fillings quite comfortably nestled inside without bulging out the seams or causing your omelet to fall apart.