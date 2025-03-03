Can You Chew Gum During Ramadan Without Breaking A Fast?

A holy time for Muslims around the world, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, beginning and ending with the appearance of the crescent moon. The period is a time for members of the religion to practice self-restraint in all forms, following one of the five pillars of Islam, ṣawm. As even many non-Muslims may know, a core part of this practice involves fasting from dawn until dusk. After refraining from food or drink during the day, observers gather with friends and family to break their fast with a celebratory feast known as iftar, a meal full of yummy dishes traditionally enjoyed during Ramadan.

For those unfamiliar with the Islamic religion and the observance of ṣawm, it may spark some curiosity into the more distinct details of the practice. One common question is whether or not observers can chew gum during the day without breaking their fast. After all, you're not technically consuming anything if you don't swallow, right? Well, not quite.

The fact is that many store-bought gums have sugars and other ingredients that will enter the throat and stomach through the act of chewing, as well as calories, meaning that officially, it does indeed break one's fast — and is thus generally not advisable before dusk during the month of Ramadan. However, some practitioners and religious leaders have slightly different stances on the matter, particularly when it comes to completely flavorless and additive-free gums that do not crumble or break down for consumption.