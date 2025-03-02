How Long Store-Bought Breadcrumbs Should Last After Opening

If you've ever had breadcrumbs go bad, it's usually not a proud moment. A container of dried bread sitting in the pantry is the kind of thing that's supposed to last forever — at least in our minds. Fishing one out from the back of a shelf and opening it to smell spoiled breadcrumbs is a genuine shock, accompanied by the guilt that comes with forgetting about stored food and letting it go to waste, made all the worse by the fact that breadcrumbs seem like they should be good for years. Well, if you've ever lost breadcrumbs to time or are worried about it happening, you don't need to feel that bad, because while they do last a long time, they don't last forever, and once you've opened that container of store-bought breadcrumbs they will usually only last about six months.

Even without being opened, breadcrumbs may not last as long as you think, being good for about a year, but once that lid comes off, even that small air exposure is going to cut their shelf life in half. And that six month time frame is only if you are storing them properly. Like many of the most essential pantry items, breadcrumbs should always be kept in a cool and dry place away from sunlight and in an airtight container to limit oxygen exposure. If you don't store them this way, your breadcrumbs may go bad in just a few months, and you'll need to be on the lookout for spoilage.