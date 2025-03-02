Frozen Mussels May Seem Like A Convenient Option, But Here's Why They're Not Worth It

Cheaper than clams, but equally as tasty and packing just as much protein and briny, oceanic flavors, mussels are high on the list of faves for seafood lovers. Steam and stir the mussels in sweet coconut milk and curry for a seafood flavored-bomb, or marinade overnight in a vinegary marinade for an elegant mussels escabeche — there's a million-and-one way to prep these mollusks. But here's one thing every chef familiar with mussels will tell you: fresh only, never frozen.

"Fresh is best" is a mantra that holds especially true for mussels. While those bags of frozen, pre-shucked mussels at the grocery store may seem like a convenient shortcut, the freezing and thawing process will have done a real number on the mussels' delicate texture. When you cook them up, instead of having a buttery-soft mouthfeel, you'd feel like you're chewing a piece of rubber.

According to research published in the AIMS Press Agriculture and Food Journal, when mussels are slow-frozen (kept at around -0.4 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 72 hours), the water inside the mollusks expand and form sharp ice crystals that puncture the mussel meat's cell walls. As the mussels thaw, that water leaks out, bringing with it a lot of the natural juices and flavors. The damaged proteins that are left behind also tighten up and turn rubbery. So all that you're left with are sad, shriveled, bouncy shellfish bobbing in a watery sauce — not exactly what most people will consider a good meal.