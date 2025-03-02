Latvia's Award-Winning National Drink Calls For Over 20 Ingredients

The Baltic states have a unique culinary scene that meshes fresh Scandinavian flavors with hearty elements from German and Russian cuisine. At the center of the region is the coastal country of Latvia, and with the sea just a stone's throw away, fish is almost always on its menus. Curious diners may also find staples like smoked fish and freshly baked rye bread, as well as a a glass of the national drink of Latvia: Riga Black Balsam.

The herbal liqueur's unique bitter flavor is hard to pinpoint, likely due to the whopping 24 ingredients that go into it. The long list of ingredients makes Riga Black Balsam feel like a magical potion, starting with 17 botanicals, including medicinal herbs like gentian, valerian root, wormwood, and oak bark. The bitterness of the herbs is balanced with sweetness from honey, caramel, and fruit juices, and seasoned with unexpected ingredients like Peru Balsam, ginger, and black pepper.

Latvians reach for a bottle of Riga Black Balsam at all times of day, adding it to their coffee, desserts, and cocktails, as well as to mulled wine at the holidays. It's still considered a cure-all in Northern Europe, but it's more common at the bar. And it's won multiple awards at competitions around the world, including two medals for outstanding quality at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.