The Panera Soup With The Highest Sodium Per Cup

Soups are among Panera's best menu items. For instance, the chain's limited-edition holiday soups for 2024 were such hot commodities that it took a mere four hours for them to sell out. However, while these bowls of warmth and flavor are undeniably popular, some pack a surprising amount of sodium — more than you might expect from a single meal. Among them, the Bistro French Onion Soup with Black Pepper Croutons takes the top spot, delivering a staggering 1,300 milligrams of sodium in a cup.

To put that into perspective, the American Heart Association suggests keeping your daily sodium intake under 2,300 milligrams and ideally lower than 1,500 milligrams. That means just one cup of this beloved soup could push you extremely close to your limit, leaving little room for the sodium that might be lurking in the rest of your meals. While the savory blend of caramelized onions, rich broth, and crunchy croutons is undeniably delicious, it might not be the best choice for those keeping an eye on their sodium intake. So, what can you do if you're hungry for Panera's soup selection but want a lower sodium option