Alton Brown's Genius Secret Ingredient To Improve Clam Chowder Texture

There's something incredibly comforting about a creamy bowl of clam chowder. The seafood soup has been around longer than the U.S. has been a country, and its enduring nature is a testament to a recipe done right. There are many iterations of clam chowder, from the tomato-based Manhattan version of Manhattan to the more traditional cream-based take enjoyed in New England. No matter which kind you prefer, the toothsome, chewy soup often benefits from some crunchy texture on top. While most people just spring for a small, plastic packet of oyster crackers, celebrity chef and food science enthusiast Alton Brown can do you one better.

Brown elevates the crunchy element of clam chowder by breading and frying clams to add on top of it. Although trying to pull this off at home might sound intimidating, our recipe for New England-style fried clams makes it incredibly easy. Honestly, the hardest part is sourcing and shucking 2 pounds of full-belly clams. The rest is a cake, er, clam walk. If that sounds like too much work, you can either buy the clams pre-shucked or just toss them in the freezer and pop the meat right out once they've hardened a bit.