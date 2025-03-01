Alton Brown's Genius Secret Ingredient To Improve Clam Chowder Texture
There's something incredibly comforting about a creamy bowl of clam chowder. The seafood soup has been around longer than the U.S. has been a country, and its enduring nature is a testament to a recipe done right. There are many iterations of clam chowder, from the tomato-based Manhattan version of Manhattan to the more traditional cream-based take enjoyed in New England. No matter which kind you prefer, the toothsome, chewy soup often benefits from some crunchy texture on top. While most people just spring for a small, plastic packet of oyster crackers, celebrity chef and food science enthusiast Alton Brown can do you one better.
Brown elevates the crunchy element of clam chowder by breading and frying clams to add on top of it. Although trying to pull this off at home might sound intimidating, our recipe for New England-style fried clams makes it incredibly easy. Honestly, the hardest part is sourcing and shucking 2 pounds of full-belly clams. The rest is a cake, er, clam walk. If that sounds like too much work, you can either buy the clams pre-shucked or just toss them in the freezer and pop the meat right out once they've hardened a bit.
More creative ways to add texture to your clam chowder
Alton Brown's fried clam addition is a genius topper for chowder. Unlike oyster crackers which tend to be a bit flavorless and quick to disintegrate, fried clams enhance the briny flavor that can sometimes get lost in the melee of the chowder. However, if you don't have access to fresh clams or simply don't want to take extra time (not to mention making the extra mess) to fry food in your kitchen, we have some other great crunchy topper ideas.
The easiest way to enhance the flavor of your topping is by simply adding a sprinkle of spices to your oyster crackers. To get the spices to stick, coat your crackers in a little bit of olive oil or melted butter first. Consider trying out Tajín, which could add the perfect acidic kick to your New England-style clam chowder. Or, take a page out of Brown's book and use an ingredient that's already in the soup. Preparing some crispy potatoes for the chowder will give you all the crunch you could want without changing the flavor profile. Fried shallots could give the soup a texture boost and help it shine with a little bit of onion-y sweetness.