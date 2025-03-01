Can Gluten-Free Flour Thicken Your Gravy?

One of the more common uses for flour is to thicken sauces like made-from-scratch gravy to spoon on top of fried chicken or biscuits. When it comes to those who must avoid consuming gluten, however, that all-purpose flour in the cupboard certainly isn't going to cut it. Luckily these days, there is a slew of gluten-free flours to use in baking and cooking, but does the alternative ingredient thicken gravy in the same way? The answer is actually yes (you're welcome, gluten-free foodie).

Gluten-free flours made from ingredients like rice or tapioca don't contain the pesky protein, but that doesn't mean they can't act as a thickening agent. For example, cornstarch, which is gluten-free but not a type of flour, still thickens gravy and other dishes, often in the form of a slurry. The key is to make a roux with butter or a neutral oil and allow the gluten-free flour to create that paste before it goes into the pot of gravy to get that consistency you want to spoon on top of chicken, mashed potatoes, or biscuits (that don't have gluten, of course). In fact, because gluten-free flours lack that protein, it might even work better and not clump like wheat flours tend to do in traditional recipes.