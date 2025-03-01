Why Lady Gaga's Family Restaurant Is A Must For Little Monsters In NYC
Multi-hyphenate Lady Gaga has been busy recently, from announcing the release date of her upcoming album, "MAYHEM," (which is March 7, by the way) to dropping a music video for her brand new song, "Abracadabra." Her fan base, affectionately known as "little monsters," has a lot to be excited about –– and we have just the place to visit while they eagerly await more information on whether or not there will be a full-fledged MAYHEM tour. If you're in New York City, you need to get a table at Joanne's Trattoria. Joanne's is not only a charming, family-run restaurant serving Italian fare alongside local entertainment, but it also has close ties to Lady Gaga herself.
Not to shock you, but Lady Gaga is not the birthname of the pop star who once donned a dress completely made of meat. She was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, to Cynthia Louise and Joseph Anthony Germanotta, her parents and the co-owners of Joanne's Trattoria, along with cookbook author Art Smith. Joanne's is named after Lady Gaga's aunt, Joanne, who sadly passed at a young age due to complications from lupus. Lady Gaga and her family have been honoring Joanne's legacy ever since, so you can breathe easy knowing that Lady Gaga isn't yet another celebrity who just decided to open a restaurant out of the blue. Aside from the cool familial connection to Lady Gaga (who is rumored to be a good cook herself), Joanne's is an excellent place for "little monsters" to visit because it operates as more than just an Italian restaurant –– it also treats visitors to live performances showcasing emerging local talent.
Enjoy Italian food and maybe discover the next Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, a New York City native, got her start playing open mic nights in clubs and bars. Around 2006, she graduated from these little holes-in-the-wall to the club circuit on the Lower East Side. It was in establishments like Joanne's that people began to take note of this petite piano player with an enormous voice. It's heartening to see that Lady Gaga and her family are keeping the spirit of cabaret clubs alive in their Upper West Side trattoria. According to the website, their goal is to be "a place where entertainment, talent, and culture come together." With weekly drag shows, jazz, open mics, and more, it seems that the Germanotta's mission is well accomplished.
Not only are fans bound to have a meal packed with entertainment, but the food is well-reviewed too, which is not always the case with touristy restaurants. If you do plan on visiting Joanne's Trattoria, reviewers note that the restaurant is pricy but the portions are huge — so bring a fellow Lady Gaga fan with you before you dive into some of "Big Joe's Eggplant Parmesan" or "Joanne's Spaghetti and Meatballs."