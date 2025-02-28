Don't Microwave Starbucks Red Cups Without These Safety Tips

Nabbed yourself a reusable red cup at Christmas? The Starbucks giveaways are an exciting way to access long-lasting memorabilia. Yet off the shelf and back in your kitchen, these cups quickly face the problems of everyday life. For one, what do you do when you're temperature-sabotaged by grid-locked traffic or accidentally leave a perfectly prepared latte on the side? Nobody wants a cold drink. But, made with 95% recycled materials, just how microwave-safe are these reusable cups? The main safety tip to remember is to check the label. Providing a blanket answer is impossible, as not every reusable cup is the same.

Flip your cup upside down; Starbucks usually leaves clues like, "Remove lid before microwaving" or point-blank instructions like, "Do not microwave." Another positive sign is that the cup is made from type 5 polypropylene. With one or both boxes ticked, you've got the green light to proceed. Just don't go full ham with a five-minute blast at full power; opt for medium power for 30-second periods. Even the sturdiest mugs get a bit battered when regularly overheated, and you don't want to accidentally burn yourself by removing a boiling cup. Save the drama for something more substantial — like the time Starbucks' red cups stirred up a world of controversy.