Don't Microwave Starbucks Red Cups Without These Safety Tips
Nabbed yourself a reusable red cup at Christmas? The Starbucks giveaways are an exciting way to access long-lasting memorabilia. Yet off the shelf and back in your kitchen, these cups quickly face the problems of everyday life. For one, what do you do when you're temperature-sabotaged by grid-locked traffic or accidentally leave a perfectly prepared latte on the side? Nobody wants a cold drink. But, made with 95% recycled materials, just how microwave-safe are these reusable cups? The main safety tip to remember is to check the label. Providing a blanket answer is impossible, as not every reusable cup is the same.
Flip your cup upside down; Starbucks usually leaves clues like, "Remove lid before microwaving" or point-blank instructions like, "Do not microwave." Another positive sign is that the cup is made from type 5 polypropylene. With one or both boxes ticked, you've got the green light to proceed. Just don't go full ham with a five-minute blast at full power; opt for medium power for 30-second periods. Even the sturdiest mugs get a bit battered when regularly overheated, and you don't want to accidentally burn yourself by removing a boiling cup. Save the drama for something more substantial — like the time Starbucks' red cups stirred up a world of controversy.
Other Starbucks red cup considerations
It's not just the microwave-friendly status to consider. Loyal Starbs fans know that the brand began testing a reusable cup program in 2023 that they plan to expand nationwide. The subsequent clockwork launches have raised further questions. For one, how do you wash them? It's not necessarily recommended to put reusable coffee cups in your dishwasher. Again, you'll want to check that label: Flip it and scan the bottom for any telltale scribbles about dishwasher suitability.
If the cup is marked as dishwasher-friendly, play it safe by washing it on the top shelf. In case you didn't know, the top shelf is perfect for more delicate items. It cleans with lower pressure at a distance from the intense temperatures of the low-lying heat element. Another thing to keep gentle is the detergent; aggressive chemicals are a nightmare for causing accrued damage over time. Ditch any scratchy sponges and scourers if you take the manual washing route, too.