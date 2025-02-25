How To Transform Chocolate Into A 'Salami' Log For Your Cheese Board
There's something missing from your cheese board, and that's chocolate. Although traditionally reserved for dessert, sweet chunks of chocolate actually make a great pairing for savory cheese. In addition to contrasting umami, chocolate can emphasize the richness, earthiness, and even nuttiness of certain cheeses. Yet, beyond adding a few truffles or broken bits of chocolate bar to a board, we suggest transforming the ingredient into a sweet salami. Not only will its nuanced flavors excite the palate, but chocolate salami also adds an aesthetic touch to cheese boards.
Crafting chocolate salami is a lot easier than it sounds. All you need is a handful of ingredients and some patience. For the best results, we suggest melting chunks of chocolate in a bowl and then whisking in cream and butter (some even add eggs) to form a ganache. At this point, crushed biscuits and other tasty add-ins like nuts or dried fruit can be introduced. As soon as everything is combined, the chocolatey concoction can be spread onto some plastic wrap and shaped into a thick log, before chilling for several hours in the fridge. Once firm, the sweet salami can be dusted in icing sugar — you can also tie it in twine — to mimic that of a savory salami. The one thing left to do is slice off a few rounds and place the treat onto a thoughtfully-curated cheese board.
What to remember when building a cheese and chocolate grazing board
Picking out the right combination of cheeses to pair with chocolate salami requires some thought. Since every good board should boast a variety of textures and flavors, we recommend selecting at least 3 different types of cheese for the job. That said, it's important to consider how flavors will fare with each other when deciding which cheeses to choose. At a loss for what to pick? We've got you covered.
One of the tastiest cheese pairings for chocolate salami (even bitter dark chocolate renditions) is creamy options like velvety mascarpone or buttery Brie. Otherwise, smooth and tangy chevre also works well against the decadence of a simple milk chocolate salami, much like how a fruit-laden Wensleydale can pair with cherry or ginger-laden logs. But, firmer and funkier cheeses can also be successful. For example, an earthy Taleggio or nutty Comte can complement the toastiness of a hazelnut-laced log, just as a spicy Stilton can contrast a super sweet white chocolate salami.
Alongside cheese and chocolate, anything from fresh fruit to sliced cake or cookie butter makes welcomed additions to dessert-style boards. Alternatively, spiced nuts, cured meats, and herby crackers can tie together savory boards. Just don't forget about the drinks. Whether you serve your board with coffee, wine, or liqueurs, the right beverage will enhance the dining experience, tenfold. However, homemade chocolate salami is sure to do most of the heavy lifting.