How To Transform Chocolate Into A 'Salami' Log For Your Cheese Board

There's something missing from your cheese board, and that's chocolate. Although traditionally reserved for dessert, sweet chunks of chocolate actually make a great pairing for savory cheese. In addition to contrasting umami, chocolate can emphasize the richness, earthiness, and even nuttiness of certain cheeses. Yet, beyond adding a few truffles or broken bits of chocolate bar to a board, we suggest transforming the ingredient into a sweet salami. Not only will its nuanced flavors excite the palate, but chocolate salami also adds an aesthetic touch to cheese boards.

Crafting chocolate salami is a lot easier than it sounds. All you need is a handful of ingredients and some patience. For the best results, we suggest melting chunks of chocolate in a bowl and then whisking in cream and butter (some even add eggs) to form a ganache. At this point, crushed biscuits and other tasty add-ins like nuts or dried fruit can be introduced. As soon as everything is combined, the chocolatey concoction can be spread onto some plastic wrap and shaped into a thick log, before chilling for several hours in the fridge. Once firm, the sweet salami can be dusted in icing sugar — you can also tie it in twine — to mimic that of a savory salami. The one thing left to do is slice off a few rounds and place the treat onto a thoughtfully-curated cheese board.