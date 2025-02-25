Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that pickles are at an all-time high. At Tasting Table, we're more than happy to jump on the bandwagon (have you seen our favorite pickle recipes?), but for the extra curious among readers, do you know where to find the self-described "pickle capital of the world"?

The winner of this bizarre title is St. Charles, an Illinois city located along the Fox River. Its ultimate pickled claim is that it once hosted the advertising agency, Pickle Packers International — who literally transformed anything and everything into marketing material. Pickle-themed purses and earrings became the quirky norm, and the agency's president coined St. Charles as the "pickle capital." Of course, times are ever-changing, and Pickle Packers International now resides in Washington, D.C.

In terms of claims to fame, neighboring Michigan is also close at St. Charles' heels. The state holds a third of the nation's pickle-dedicated acreage. Let's just say that St. Charles once talked the talk, but Michigan farms walk the walk.

Keep the sour food's complex history in mind next time you're perusing recipes for cooking with pickle juice. There's more to the simple yellow-green snack than first meets the eye.