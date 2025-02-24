How Decaf Coffee Was Invented 400 Years After Regular Coffee

Some, like decaf's inventor, Ludwig Roselius, tout the negative health effects of caffeine. But there's the old saying, "everything in moderation," which applies quite well in this instance. While caffeine doesn't necessarily have any significant nutritional value, it does provide a sometimes-needed pick-me-up for people all across the world. There is a limit on how much caffeine one can safely consume in a day, though, which is around the 400 milligrams mark. That's about the same as four cups of coffee, but it isn't a goalpost by any means. The jolt of energy and focus that caffeine provides is literally crave-able, too, with its addiction-forming properties perhaps being one of the unhealthiest aspects of excessive caffeine consumption. Studies have indicated that overserving caffeine can lead to anxiety, rapid heart rate, insomnia, and more.

If you're someone who loves coffee but is sensitive to caffeine, then decaf may be a healthier choice for you. But decaf does still contain trace amounts of caffeine. The FDA requires 97% of a coffee's caffeine content to be removed in order to be considered decaf, according to the National Coffee Association. That means that most cups of decaf coffee will have about two milligrams of caffeine, on average. So, it seems there is still some innovation to be done in the decaf coffee industry before we achieve a genuinely caffeine-free cup of joe.