Skip One Common Step For The Crispiest Breakfast Potatoes

We've got plenty of different ways to give your breakfast potatoes an upgrade, and most of them either add ingredients or extra steps to the cooking process. So you'll be glad to know that you can actually skip a step for the crispiest breakfast potatoes. And the step to skip is peeling your potatoes. Whether you're using russet potatoes like we do in this simple home fries recipe or a thinner-skinned type of potato like Yukon gold or new potatoes, the peel holds more potential for crisping than the exposed flesh.

Leave the peeler in its drawer and simply wash and dry the whole potato before cutting it into even cubes. If you're using the oven or air fryer, you can just toss them with olive oil. If you're deep frying or pan-frying the home fries, you can add them directly to the hot oil. The fat and heat will transform even the thinnest skin into a shatteringly crunchy coating. If you want a crispy skin for every bite, a smaller new potato or fingerling potato is your best bet. These mini types of potatoes should only need to be cut in half, or at most quartered, ensuring that you get an equal surface area of skin on each chunk.