Spider Strainer Vs Skimmer: What's The Difference?

There are so many times you need to fish something out of a hot pot, which is why having a good strainer is important. A spider strainer has a web-like pattern of metal strands or a wire coil forming the business end of the tool. It's great for large items like simmered chicken breasts, blanched vegetables and dumplings. It also works well when you're deep frying since it's as useful for heavier items like fried chicken as it is for smaller wontons or fried basil leaves.

But if you have tiny items to fry (such as puffed quinoa) or you're poaching tiny pearl onions or delicate eggs, you might want to reach for a skimmer instead. Skimmers have a tighter pattern of metal, some even being made of mesh like a window screen. They allow you to pick up the smallest of items from oil or broth and give more support to those fragile items that might break through larger holes.