Spider Strainer Vs Skimmer: What's The Difference?
There are so many times you need to fish something out of a hot pot, which is why having a good strainer is important. A spider strainer has a web-like pattern of metal strands or a wire coil forming the business end of the tool. It's great for large items like simmered chicken breasts, blanched vegetables and dumplings. It also works well when you're deep frying since it's as useful for heavier items like fried chicken as it is for smaller wontons or fried basil leaves.
But if you have tiny items to fry (such as puffed quinoa) or you're poaching tiny pearl onions or delicate eggs, you might want to reach for a skimmer instead. Skimmers have a tighter pattern of metal, some even being made of mesh like a window screen. They allow you to pick up the smallest of items from oil or broth and give more support to those fragile items that might break through larger holes.
Reach for the right tool at the right time
You might think you can get by with either a spider or a skimmer to save space in your kitchen, but each of these tools plays an essential role in cooking, and you'll be a more successful cook with the right tool for the right job. If you try to use a tighter meshed skimmer to scoop up your simmering pasta for example, the skimmer will retain too much water and you'll run the risk of a water-logged sauce. The spider is your friend here, allowing the water to drain quickly. The same goes for fried items — you'll want the large holes of a spider to keep your hot oil in the pan and not on your plate.
However, there are times you'll want to remove impurities from your bubbling, homemade chicken stock or get rid of floating debris when frying in your wok or Dutch oven. The skimmer is the right option here, the quick choice for passing through the liquid several times quickly but still catching all those little bits the spider would just let through.