Upgrade Sweet Potato Casserole With An Ingredient You'd Normally Throw Away

Sweet potato casserole is typically reserved for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, but that doesn't mean you can't whip up the dish any other time of year. Some people like marshmallows on top of the dish, while others opt for pecans to add crunch. Most everyone, including likely your own family, has their own recipes and ingredients they swear by for the sweet-and-savory casserole. But to switch it up for an upcoming dinner, we have an unlikely ingredient to consider that probably makes it to the trash can more often than not: orange zest.

As you might know, orange zest is an ingredient that works well in desserts like bread pudding for the same reasons it will work deliciously in sweet potato casserole. Orange zest adds bright, citrus-forward flavors to the dish. This will help balance the richness of ingredients like sweet potatoes and butter in addition to the sweetness from the brown or white sugars. Its color will also blend right in with the sweet potatoes that make the base of the dish. For health benefits, just a tablespoon of orange zest offers part of your daily dose of vitamin C.