Andrew Zimmern's Tip For Handling Fatty Cuts Of Lamb

Lamb is a decadent protein when you can cook it the right way. It's full of rich flavor, thanks in part to the layers of fat on the meat. However, you can have too much of a good thing, so knowing how to handle very fatty cuts of lamb is key to serving up dishes that impress rather than overwhelm your palate. To get some expert insights, we caught up with Andrew Zimmern, known for his adventurous appetite and well-regarded cooking chops, ahead of his appearance at the South Beach Food & Wine Festival in Miami, coming up on February 20 through 23.

Advertisement

The first tip starts with choosing the right cut because the fat distribution differs between younger and older lambs. "The fat in younger animals is outside of the muscles so you can trim that off," Zimmern said. "The fatty texture of the meat is from bad commercially raised older lamb that should always be avoided at all costs. Simply don't buy that."

Lamb, in contrast to mutton from a mature sheep, comes from the meat of a young ovine of 4 months to a year old. However, there's a gray area between a lamb of 12 months and a yearling between the 12 and 16-month mark that commercial farms still market as lamb. Not only does young lamb meat have less fat in general than older lamb meat, but the fat collects neatly on the outside of the lean cut, making it easy to trim. Older lamb meat is fattier and the fat disperses throughout the musculature, making it more elusive to trim. Consequently, older lamb meat will have a less-than-desirable texture and, since it's older, a gamier flavor.

Advertisement