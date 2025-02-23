The Best Cuts Of Meat For Venison Steaks
Derived from the Latin word "venari," meaning "to hunt," venison is a favorite type of game meat for hunters and diners alike. Venison is one of the healthiest red meats you could eat, as it's very lean and packed with plenty of vitamins and minerals. As with beef, there are a number of cuts of venison that can be cooked in a variety of ways, but not all are ideal for a steak. We consulted with four-time James Beard Award winner Andrew Zimmern, who will be featured in the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival from February 20-23 in Miami, Florida, for his opinion on the best cut of venison for steak.
"If you mean luxury cuts for short-term hard searing or grilling, those would be luxury cuts of the animal," Zimmern explains. "Because American venison tend to be smaller than other species around the world, we are usually talking about ribeye chops, tenderloin, or backstraps." For those unfamiliar with venison backstrap, it is the lean muscle that's cut from the deer's spine. Because it receives little exercise, it's very lean and tender and often prepared like a perfectly cooked pork tenderloin.
Additionally, Zimmern enjoys the top round, from the leg, skirt, or hanging tenders. However, these pieces are quite small and wouldn't make a good-sized steak. When cooking a venison steak, the chef suggests initially treating the meat the same way you would a beef steak. Yet, because venison has a much lower fat content than beef, it is not as forgiving. As Zimmern emphasizes, "Don't overcook your game."
Tips for buying and cooking venison steak
When you are buying venison, Zimmern explains that it's just like buying any other red meat. "[Avoid] older meat that isn't fresh, gray or discolored meat, [and] the wrong cuts for the recipe you are looking to execute," he warns. The best venison will come from a younger deer that's sold between October and January and will boast a deep red or reddish-brown color with a firm and smooth texture. "If I don't pull the venison from my own freezer from a successful hunting trip," Zimmern notes, "I buy my venison from Dartagnan or Broken Arrow Ranch, Maui Nui, Nicky USA, or other first-class purveyors."
Although most of the venison served in restaurants is imported from New Zealand, different types of deer are farmed across the U.S. as well. Mild-tasting axis deer come from Texas, Florida, and Hawaii; elk are abundant in the mountain states; and antelope roam freely on South Texas ranches, including Zimmern's recommended Brown Arrow Ranch. Game animals like white deer or mule deer are not sold commercially, but you may be able to score some meat from a generous hunter.
According to Zimmern, the best method for cooking a luxury cut of venison "is ideally grilled and rested or hard-seared and finished in the oven and rested," an important tip for cooking all meat. He also advises cooking the venison to an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, which yields a beautifully rare but not blue steak.
Catch Andrew Zimmern at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival between February 20-23, 2025, in Miami, Florida.