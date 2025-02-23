The Best Cuts Of Meat For Venison Steaks

Derived from the Latin word "venari," meaning "to hunt," venison is a favorite type of game meat for hunters and diners alike. Venison is one of the healthiest red meats you could eat, as it's very lean and packed with plenty of vitamins and minerals. As with beef, there are a number of cuts of venison that can be cooked in a variety of ways, but not all are ideal for a steak. We consulted with four-time James Beard Award winner Andrew Zimmern, who will be featured in the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival from February 20-23 in Miami, Florida, for his opinion on the best cut of venison for steak.

"If you mean luxury cuts for short-term hard searing or grilling, those would be luxury cuts of the animal," Zimmern explains. "Because American venison tend to be smaller than other species around the world, we are usually talking about ribeye chops, tenderloin, or backstraps." For those unfamiliar with venison backstrap, it is the lean muscle that's cut from the deer's spine. Because it receives little exercise, it's very lean and tender and often prepared like a perfectly cooked pork tenderloin.

Additionally, Zimmern enjoys the top round, from the leg, skirt, or hanging tenders. However, these pieces are quite small and wouldn't make a good-sized steak. When cooking a venison steak, the chef suggests initially treating the meat the same way you would a beef steak. Yet, because venison has a much lower fat content than beef, it is not as forgiving. As Zimmern emphasizes, "Don't overcook your game."

