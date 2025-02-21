The Seasoning Staple Maneet Chauhan Always Keeps On Hand
Ever wonder which ingredients celebrity chefs lean on for their signature style? Internationally recognized Indian chef Maneet Chauhan, who doubles as a judge on Food Network's "Chopped," told Edible Manhattan that one of the most-reached-for items in her pantry is her masala dabba. According to the chef, this traditional Indian spice box "can vary based on the spices a person loves to use," but her version contains chaat masala, garam masala, Kashmiri red chili powder, turmeric, dried fenugreek leaves, green cardamom, and Himalayan pink salt. "Based on these," Chauhan says, "I can make any flavors come to life."
For those perhaps unfamiliar, a masala is a spice blend. The main notes of Chauhan's preferred chaat masala (which deserves a permanent spot in your spice rack) are black salt and funky, fruity dried mango powder. It's often used to season vegetables, broth, or other snacks. Meanwhile, garam masala is warm and spicy, blending pepper, cumin, and what Westerners often think of as baking spices. While you'll get the best flavors by making your own blend from scratch, you can also find both of these pre-mixed in grocery stores.
Setting up your own masala dabba
A traditional masala dabba includes a range of savory, fragrant, and sweet choices. However, as Chauna implied, there's no hard-and-fast rule about which specific ingredients belong. Instead, think about the herbs and spices you are always refilling — whether they have their roots in Asian cuisines or food from other cultures.
You will want the freshest ingredients you can find for your spice box. For peak flavor, most spices are best used within six to 12 months. If you are grinding them, you can utilize a mortar and pestle, a small coffee grinder, or even a food processor. However, you may want to set your tool aside just for this purpose, as their oils can leave behind unwanted scents or flavors. Place each spice in its own sealed container and store the entire box in the kitchen where it's easy to reach. The whole idea is to have your favorites close at hand whenever inspiration strikes.