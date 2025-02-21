The Seasoning Staple Maneet Chauhan Always Keeps On Hand

Ever wonder which ingredients celebrity chefs lean on for their signature style? Internationally recognized Indian chef Maneet Chauhan, who doubles as a judge on Food Network's "Chopped," told Edible Manhattan that one of the most-reached-for items in her pantry is her masala dabba. According to the chef, this traditional Indian spice box "can vary based on the spices a person loves to use," but her version contains chaat masala, garam masala, Kashmiri red chili powder, turmeric, dried fenugreek leaves, green cardamom, and Himalayan pink salt. "Based on these," Chauhan says, "I can make any flavors come to life."

For those perhaps unfamiliar, a masala is a spice blend. The main notes of Chauhan's preferred chaat masala (which deserves a permanent spot in your spice rack) are black salt and funky, fruity dried mango powder. It's often used to season vegetables, broth, or other snacks. Meanwhile, garam masala is warm and spicy, blending pepper, cumin, and what Westerners often think of as baking spices. While you'll get the best flavors by making your own blend from scratch, you can also find both of these pre-mixed in grocery stores.