The Lean Cuisine Frozen Meal That Just Isn't Worth Buying

Lean Cuisine has been a go-to for quick, calorie-conscious meals since the early '80s, offering a balance of convenience and nutrition. The brand has always provided a variety of options, but not every meal is worth stocking in your freezer. After ranking 16 Lean Cuisine meals, one stood out — for all the wrong reasons.

The Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry Balance Bowl seems promising on paper. At just 210 calories with 13 grams of protein and a full cup of vegetables, it checks the right nutritional boxes. The mix of brown rice, red peppers, broccoli, and carrots sounds healthy, and with no added sugar, it should be a solid choice. But in execution, it falls short. Our reviewer found the texture watery and inconsistent, and the ingredients didn't complement each other, making for an underwhelming bite.

At around $5, it's an easy grab — but not necessarily a satisfying one. Fortunately, this isn't the only option in the Balance Bowl series. If you're looking for a better frozen meal, our reviewer found the Marinara Chicken & Broccoli to be a stronger choice. While this shrimp stir-fry isn't worth buying, the Balance Bowl lineup isn't a total loss.

