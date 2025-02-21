The Best Gouda Cheese Brand On Store Shelves Tastes Like Pure Luxury

Gouda is a mainstay of the cheese board. This creamy cow's milk cheese takes its name from the city of Gouda in the Netherlands, where it's so popular that it's had its own festive summertime market since 1395. You don't have to travel that far to sample it, though. You can find tasty versions in nearly every grocery store, but when we ranked nine brands from popular stores, there was one that knocked our socks off.

Rembrandt's 12 Month Aged Gouda Cheese, available at Costco, Safeway, and other mainstays of the shopping world, can be found in one-pound wedges wrapped with images from Rembrandt paintings and the tagline "A Dutch Masterpiece." You can see the rich amber color before you even tear into the package, which is a clue that it's been aged long enough to develop complex flavors, unlike the paler yellow Goudas that may have only been aged for a few weeks. That aging process is even more evident when you tear into it, releasing rich, nutty, mouthwatering aromas.