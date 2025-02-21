How To Cook Kirkland Signature Chicken Nuggets In Air Fryer
Kirkland Signature chicken breast chunks are perfectly yummy dipped in ketchup. Some even say these lightly breaded bites taste like Chick-Fil-A. However, there are heaps of alternative ways to jazz up these frozen nuggs (such as tossing them in stir fry sauce or mixing them into a salad) which makes them such a versatile purchase to stash in the freezer to keep on standby. Better yet, these crispy chicken nuggets can be conveniently air fried in 10 minutes.
While the packet instructions offer timings for conventional ovens and microwaves, we suggest using your air fryer for crunchy and quick results. You'll need to preheat your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and place the nuggets inside in a single layer. After 10 minutes they should be piping hot and crispy. However, you may need to give them a few more minutes depending on your brand of air fryer. Having said that, every air fryer should circulate hot air around the nuggets freely so that their entire surface area can crisp up. Placing your chicken on the base in a single layer with care, rather than tumbling them in haphazardly, will ensure the air can reach them unhindered, resulting in an even bake and golden color. Cooking your nuggets for a longer period may be required if they aren't hot enough in the center, but do remember to preheat your machine for best results. While the label on the front of the 4lb bag says that the nuggets are fully cooked, you'll still need to make sure they have thoroughly heated for food safety reasons.
Experiment with your air fryer settings
If you prefer your air fryer nuggets to have a crunchier exterior with a darker appearance, consider turning up the temperature for the final couple of minutes. This two-staged move will ensure the chicken remains succulent while the breading develops a craggier crunch and satisfying texture. You could also give your nuggets a quick shake in the air fryer to turn them over, which will guarantee that every bit of surface area benefits from an equal balance of heat.
Want to use your Kirkland nuggets to make shortcut General Tso's chicken? Play around with your air fryer settings and either cook the nuggets for longer or increase the temperature slightly to elicit a crispier finish. Then when you add the pieces to your garlicky sauce they'll retain their shape and texture better. One thing to be wary of is that Kirkland chicken nuggets are made with chicken breast, which means they're more likely to dry out if overcooked. For a juicier option, consider subbing them for the dark meat nuggets in Costco's frozen food aisle. Infused in a ginger and garlic sauce, these Japanese inspired tatsuta-age can also be air fried like regular nuggets. Spritz them with fresh lemon juice just before serving and dip in Kewpie mayo.