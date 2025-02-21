How To Cook Kirkland Signature Chicken Nuggets In Air Fryer

Kirkland Signature chicken breast chunks are perfectly yummy dipped in ketchup. Some even say these lightly breaded bites taste like Chick-Fil-A. However, there are heaps of alternative ways to jazz up these frozen nuggs (such as tossing them in stir fry sauce or mixing them into a salad) which makes them such a versatile purchase to stash in the freezer to keep on standby. Better yet, these crispy chicken nuggets can be conveniently air fried in 10 minutes.

While the packet instructions offer timings for conventional ovens and microwaves, we suggest using your air fryer for crunchy and quick results. You'll need to preheat your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and place the nuggets inside in a single layer. After 10 minutes they should be piping hot and crispy. However, you may need to give them a few more minutes depending on your brand of air fryer. Having said that, every air fryer should circulate hot air around the nuggets freely so that their entire surface area can crisp up. Placing your chicken on the base in a single layer with care, rather than tumbling them in haphazardly, will ensure the air can reach them unhindered, resulting in an even bake and golden color. Cooking your nuggets for a longer period may be required if they aren't hot enough in the center, but do remember to preheat your machine for best results. While the label on the front of the 4lb bag says that the nuggets are fully cooked, you'll still need to make sure they have thoroughly heated for food safety reasons.

