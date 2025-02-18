Dinner Vs Supper: Is There A Difference?

Depending on the region, we all have different terminology and expressions, like those who order pop rather than soda in the South or ask for the clicker rather than the remote. Supper seems like a thing of the past or just another regional difference in linguistics but, traditionally, it meant something slightly different than dinner. The meanings of these words have evolved over the years, but in a nutshell, supper is lighter and casual, whereas dinner is more formal and structured.

Merriam-Webster has provided some clarity, confirming dinner as "the principal meal of the day." Supper's definition is a bit looser, revolving around a smaller meal later in the evening. The common church supper also enforced the narrative that supper was a social affair, typically post-dinner. While the traditions and logistics of mealtimes have changed dramatically over the years, slowly shifting into eating in front of the TV, the terminology has been passed down from family to family. The northern U.S. doesn't hear the term supper much anymore, but it's still alive in the South and Midwest, generally in reference to a meal shared around the table. The two words may seem interchangeable now, but they once revolved around social structure and hours of sunlight.

