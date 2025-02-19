The Air Fryer Hack For Blind Baking Perfectly Crispy Pie Crusts

Depending on the type of pie you're making, blind baking may be a critical step in the baking process. When you blind-bake a crust, you essentially bake it without any filling, as this allows for the crust to brown and set before you pour in the filling. It's important for no-bake pies, which do not need to have their fillings cooked in any capacity, though the same idea can also be applied to par-baked crusts for recipes like pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Traditionally, blind baking is done in a standard oven. But, this can take a lot of time, as you have to wait for the oven to preheat before you set your pie crust into it. A better option would be to use an air fryer. Essentially, all you need to do is start with a high-quality pie crust recipe. Once your dough has been brought together and chilled properly, you can roll it out and set it into your pie pan of choice. You'll also want to make sure you poke holes in the bottom of the pie crust and use pie weights, such as beans or rice, to ensure that it doesn't puff up as it bakes. Once you preheat your air fryer to the perfect setting, slide your crust in and allow it to bake for the time indicated on the recipe. Some recipes may require that you remove the beans and bake the crusts a second time, so make sure that you abide by your set of instructions to ensure that you're getting the proper bake.

