The Southern Italian Coffee Drink You Can Make With Just 2 Ingredients

Italian coffee culture is world renowned, best known for strong espresso downed at the bar counter and breakfast cappuccinos paired with flaky croissants. Every region of Italy, however, has its own culinary hallmarks — and coffee is no stranger to such geographic differences. In Southern Italy's Puglia region, one particular coffee drink reigns supreme. That drink is known as Caffe' Leccese, which generally consists of nothing more than two key ingredients: Italian espresso and almond milk syrup.

In Salento, deep in the heel of Italy's boot, this drink crops up across bars and restaurants, and is akin to the region's version of iced coffee. Unlike a standard espresso or cappuccino, a Caffe' Leccese is, in fact, served on ice — something of a rarity in Italy. The country at large is not known for iced coffee whatsoever, with the exception of summertime's beloved caffè shakerato, which inspired Starbucks' shaken espresso.

Yet Caffe' Leccese is not only unique, it's also delicious. It consists of that espresso base with just a hint of sweetened almond milk or almond milk syrup. This straightforward ingredient list creates a clear roadmap for anyone looking to replicate it.