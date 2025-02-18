How To Check The Freshness Of Your Espresso Beans

There are a number of factors that go into a quality cup of espresso, and one that's sometimes overlooked is the freshness of your beans. One of the easiest ways to assess how fresh your espresso beans are is to check the roast date on the bag when buying your coffee beans. However, what do you do if you already have a bag of beans but can't locate the roast date? According to coffee and tea sommelier Jee Choe, author of the Oh, How Civilized blog, there's an easy test you perform — and all you need is a coffee grinder and some hot water.

First grind a few coffee beans, then add a little bit of hot water to the grinds, to check the bloom. "The more the ground coffee grounds bubble and foam, the fresher it is since fresher coffee contains more carbon dioxide," Cho explains. She adds, "If the coffee grounds don't bloom at all, it's far from fresh." At this point you may want to think twice about brewing a cup from old, stale beans, as you won't be able to get a flavorful and quality cup of espresso. Less-than-fresh beans will also stop you achieving a proper crema, that luscious, frothy foam on top, which is a mix of fats, oils, and carbon dioxide micro bubbles.