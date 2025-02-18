The Secret To Preparing The Best Mustard For Corned Beef

How much mustard you prepare is totally up to you. Some people prefer a light dollop on the side of their plate while others like to smear it along their entire slice of meat. You can also experiment with the ratios — try doing a 50/50 split and see how you like it or add more Dijon for a smoother texter. You may find that you prefer the milder taste of the whole-grain mustard or vice versa.

No Irish American St. Patrick's Day meal is complete without cabbage and potatoes, so make sure to prepare some of those too when cooking corned beef at home. You can add them right to the pot with your meat when it's almost finished cooking. The potatoes should only take about 10 minutes, while the cabbage will be ready in about 15 minutes. When you're ready to serve everything, mix your mustards in a bowl and bring it right to the table so that it's only arms-length away whenever you want more.