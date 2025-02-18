The Secret To Preparing The Best Mustard For Corned Beef
A slow-cooked corned beef recipe makes for a comforting, hearty meal that invokes nostalgia for many Irish Americans. It's simple to prepare, but a good corned beef requires patience and a few staple ingredients, like beer, spices, and, of course, a big hunk of brisket. You're also going to need some mustard for serving, and there's a secret to help you pick the best one: Mix two different kinds together.
Corned beef is typically served with English mustard, which is made from yellow and brown mustard seeds and often sold in powdered form. However, Dijon and whole grain mustards also work great. Dijon, a sharp mustard that originated in France, adds a wonderfully pungent tang to a simple corned beef, while a coarse whole-grain mustard lends texture and enhances the flavor of the meat. When mixed together, they create an unmatched topping for your meal that will add bite while balancing the saltiness of the fatty meat.
How to serve corned beef
How much mustard you prepare is totally up to you. Some people prefer a light dollop on the side of their plate while others like to smear it along their entire slice of meat. You can also experiment with the ratios — try doing a 50/50 split and see how you like it or add more Dijon for a smoother texter. You may find that you prefer the milder taste of the whole-grain mustard or vice versa.
No Irish American St. Patrick's Day meal is complete without cabbage and potatoes, so make sure to prepare some of those too when cooking corned beef at home. You can add them right to the pot with your meat when it's almost finished cooking. The potatoes should only take about 10 minutes, while the cabbage will be ready in about 15 minutes. When you're ready to serve everything, mix your mustards in a bowl and bring it right to the table so that it's only arms-length away whenever you want more.