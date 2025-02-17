13 Mistakes When Making Homemade French Fries

After you deep-fry a batch of french fries, what do you do with the leftover oil? If you dump it down the sink, then you've just identified another mistake you've been making. In fact, dumping the oil down the sink after cooking a single batch of fries is actually two mistakes. The first mistake is not saving the oil to use again. Frying oil can be used multiple times before it should be disposed of. You can strain the cooled oil using a cheesecloth (such as the Cotton Farm cheesecloths) or a fine mesh strainer (like the Zulay Kitchen stainless steel fine mesh strainer) and store it in a clean, lidded jar. The oil should be saved somewhere cool and dark and can be pulled back out to use for future frying needs, such as making fries again, cooking homemade donuts, or frying chicken tenders.

Oil can be reused up to eight times. However, the exact lifespan of your oil can vary based on the type of oil it is and the specific foods you have fried in it. When you start noticing changes in the color, smell, or general appearance of the oil, it is probably time to let it go. Old oil that smokes earlier than it should or starts frothing or foaming at the top has also passed its prime and should go. However, you still mustn't dump the oil down the sink. Doing so could result in a costly clogged pipe. Instead, you'll need to dispose of it properly. Some counties or cities offer oil recycling, but if yours doesn't, you can pour the cool oil into a container with a lid and throw it out. There are also products — such as FryAway deep fry cooking oil solidifier — that you can mix with the oil to solidify it so you can simply toss the whole chunk into the trash.

