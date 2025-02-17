The Frozen Meat You Should Absolutely Never Brine

Brining meat is a tried-and-true culinary method to ensure the juiciest, most flavorful cut. But that doesn't meat you shouldn't use discretion, particularly when it comes to frozen meat. As Bob Bennett, head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse in Michigan, told Tasting Table, brining frozen pork chops is a no-go. "I think it's pretty important to brine thawed [pork chops]. When the pork chop is frozen, it really leaves no opportunity for the brine to season the internal meat. Which is kind of the main purpose."

When you freeze meat, or any food item for that matter, the freezing temperatures effectively solidify its water content into ice crystals. The ice crystals create a barrier for the liquid brine, preventing it from penetrating the meat which, as chef Bennett states, is the way it seasons and tenderizes it. So, if you try to brine frozen pork chops without thawing them first, you'll end up with a slightly more seasoned exterior and a bland, unseasoned interior.

You can thaw frozen pork chops in the fridge, microwave, or even in a cold water bath. Thawing pork chops in the fridge takes between 12 and 24 hours, but they'll stay good in the fridge for another 3 to 5 days. If you use your microwave's defrost setting, the pork chops will take under an hour to thaw, but you'll need to cook them immediately. Thawing pork chops in a cold water bath could also take as little as an hour, but you'll need to wrap them in plastic or put them in a sealable bag and change the water every 20-30 minutes.

