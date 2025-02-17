When summer time arrives with blue skies and warm temperatures, it seems natural to throw hot dogs on the grill. With a litany of hot dog hacks and seemingly endless topping combinations, the pairing of a warm bun and a juicy frank is a crowd-pleaser at any time — especially with the right dog. To find the very best, we tried and ranked 13 popular grocery store hot dog brands, and our number one pick is Kayem Old Tyme Beef.

Hot dogs are synonymous with baseball, and our top choice is no exception. As the official frank of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, well-known for serving the Fenway Frank, these dogs are both boiled and grilled so that fans get a juicy frank that retains its signature "snap." Kayem Old Tyme Beef, a brand based in Massachusetts, receives top marks from us because it has everything one desires from a classic hot dog: it's made with all beef, it's flavorful and juicy, and it retains that classic snap thanks to its lamb casing. The combination of natural beef flavor and smokiness makes us want to eat these dogs again and again.

Our only point of contention is the addition of dextrose in the hot dogs, but we didn't find the franks to be overly sweet. Typically priced around $5.59 for a pack of six at the grocery store (depending on your location), Kayem Old Tyme Beef isn't just delicious; it's also a bargain.

