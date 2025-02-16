The Chain Restaurant That Serves A Free Snack Before Every Meal

One of the best parts of heading out to eat at a restaurant is the pre-dinner nibbles you often receive at chains. Bread might be one way restaurants can keep guests happy and from getting too "hangry" as they wait for their meal to come, but not all restaurants stick to this classic option. Though some might order appetizers to munch on until dinner arrives, there's one restaurant that serves another distinct yet free snack.

Advertisement

Ninety Nine Restaurants & Pub, a chain with locations stretching across the northeast, offers comfort classics and pub fare. On the menu are dishes like prime rib, wings, and chips and dips. But apart from entrées and appetizers, you'll find the waiter will bring an unusual snack, popcorn, to your table. Although the restaurant used to offer free spreadable cheese and crackers, either with or instead of the popcorn, this dish is no longer complimentary.