Please Don't Throw Pasta At The Wall — It Won't Tell You If It's Done

We're forever in pursuit of foolproof tips for making restaurant-worthy pasta at home. One of the most crucial deciding factors between "meh" pasta and "wow!" pasta is, of course, texture. You want to be able to tell the exact moment when your pasta is perfectly al dente: firm but flexible, with some satisfying bite to it. Overcooked, it's soggy; undercooked, it's crunchy. It's no wonder the pasta chefs among us have tried all manners of things to magically identify that al dente moment. We've been throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks — literally. The quest for masterfully cooked pasta has led us to believe that if you throw noodles at the wall and they stick, they've been cooked just right. But not only does this technique look and feel silly, it's also bogus.

The problem is pasta will stick whether it's indeed perfectly cooked — or undercooked, or overcooked. Not very helpful, is it? Pasta is made of starch molecules bonded by proteins, and when you cook pasta, those starches take on water. However long it's been in the boiling pot, pasta will have some presence of sticky moisture that will help bind it to the surface where it's been chucked. Plus, other factors abound: Pasta made from different starches can be more or less sticky, water that's not hot enough may cause pasta to be even stickier and clump together, and even your wall plays a role, with more textured finishes being easier to stick to.