The One-Ingredient Dessert That Stunned Alton Brown

Dessert is the grand finale of any meal. Whether it's a classic banana pudding to top off a Southern barbecue, the complex, French pastry known as the St. Honoré cake after a plate of steak frites, or a simple chocolate chip cookie after a bowl of mac and cheese, this may be the most anticipated part of any dining experience. But not all desserts need to be time-consuming to make, set on fire (even if it is a mark of culinary showmanship), or whipped up with an avalanche of butter, sugar, and Crisco. Call it minimalist cooking or cucina povera, but a bowl of cherries on ice has Alton Brown embracing its beauty.

The "Good Eats" host dined at Casetta, a wine bar in New York City, and chronicled his adventure on Instagram, sharing that this chilled fruit was the "best dessert" he had come across in a long time. If your first reaction is one of skepticism, that's okay, but once you try it, chances are you will be a believer.

Chilling fruit changes its taste – but not in a big, bold manner. Instead, the icy platform provides a temperature change that enhances the experience of your taste buds.