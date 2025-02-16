Give Popcorn A Zesty Twist With Just 3 Ingredients
Few snack foods are as beloved as a simple, classic bowl of popcorn. It tastes perfect as is, but its sweet, corn flavor is also a canvas that can be dressed up to appeal to both your sweet and savory taste buds. Buttery popcorn, moonshine caramel popcorn, sweet and savory kettle popcorn — the list of possibilities is endless. However, if you are looking for the tip you need to make the best popcorn, you need to hop on board the citrus train because lemon is the new "it" flavor for fists full of fluffy, popped kernels.
It takes just three ingredients to achieve a lemony-sweet popcorn: Lemon zest, lemon juice, and sea salt. Whip them together, drizzle over your popped popcorn, and you've transformed this munchie into a sophisticated food to nibble on during a movie or a Super Bowl. How many lemons do you need? It really depends on how much popcorn you're making, but for a medium-sized bowl, you will need at least one lemon to achieve your desired flavor.
Ways to enhance your lemon-boosted popcorn
To get started, you need to zest and juice your lemon. Is it better to first zest or juice your lemon? Honestly, it is more a matter of preference, but generally speaking, it's easier to remove the zest and then juice. So, the first step is to zest the citrus, removing all that lovely thin yellow skin, and then juice it. Expect to get between 2 and 3 tablespoons of liquid. This is really a to-taste topping, so start with a tablespoon of the juice mixed with the entirety of the zest and a sprinkle of salt. You can add more juice if it is too thick or isn't lemony enough, but once you achieve the ratio your mouth enjoys, pour it over your popcorn and toss.
This zesty lemon topping is easy to adapt and allows you to put your own thumbprint on the recipe, so knock yourself out. Add some cracked ground pepper, red chili pepper flakes, or some Tajin to the mix if you want a little heat. If you want to go for more of an artisanal vibe, chop up some fresh rosemary for rosemary-lemon popcorn. But if you want more of a dessert feel to your popcorn, add some melted white chocolate to your lemon juice and zest.