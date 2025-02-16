Give Popcorn A Zesty Twist With Just 3 Ingredients

To get started, you need to zest and juice your lemon. Is it better to first zest or juice your lemon? Honestly, it is more a matter of preference, but generally speaking, it's easier to remove the zest and then juice. So, the first step is to zest the citrus, removing all that lovely thin yellow skin, and then juice it. Expect to get between 2 and 3 tablespoons of liquid. This is really a to-taste topping, so start with a tablespoon of the juice mixed with the entirety of the zest and a sprinkle of salt. You can add more juice if it is too thick or isn't lemony enough, but once you achieve the ratio your mouth enjoys, pour it over your popcorn and toss.

Advertisement

This zesty lemon topping is easy to adapt and allows you to put your own thumbprint on the recipe, so knock yourself out. Add some cracked ground pepper, red chili pepper flakes, or some Tajin to the mix if you want a little heat. If you want to go for more of an artisanal vibe, chop up some fresh rosemary for rosemary-lemon popcorn. But if you want more of a dessert feel to your popcorn, add some melted white chocolate to your lemon juice and zest.