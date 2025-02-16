Why Alton Brown Recommends Skipping The Grill For Burgers

Alton Brown knows how to hack a burger. The celebrity chef has a handy trick to shape burger meat using a sheet pan and has perfected making non-greasy burgers with a specific cooking temperature. Is it any wonder, then, that Brown has yet another trick for making the best burgers with the best texture? Specifically, Brown recommends home chefs forgo the grill entirely to enhance the crust of their next smash burger.

On his website, Brown outlines the benefits of frying burgers rather than grilling them. Namely, he highlights the ways in which frying distributes heat, which allows the entire burger to warm and cook evenly. That way, the burger at large develops a thorough and crispy crust and maintains desirable and juicy moisture — without becoming overly bogged down by the frying oil. Essentially, frying a burger is all about maximizing its textural potential and making the most of your meat.

As for how, exactly, Brown makes his fried burgers? He takes advantage of one particular kind of oil — and it's one that's ideal for cooking at high heat.