How To Get The Crispiest Pan-Fried Noodles Without Burning Them
We'll never get tired of tender, delicate noodles, but there's something about crisping up the strands that's so appealing. The golden brown, crunchy noodles contrast perfectly against any sauce, whether it's silky and smooth or sticky and sweet. There are plenty of ways to serve them up, but before you get too excited making the sauce, cook the noodles attentively so they don't burn.
Pan-frying noodles is a creative way to consume the carbs, and the method has long been used to create flavorful, filling dishes. It yields similar results to the traditional Italian method used to give pasta a crunchy boost. The technique involves throwing fresh noodles directly into the pan to crisp up, which can be done with fresh egg noodles. If you're going for the inexpensive dried ones, though, you'll need to par-cook them first.
Add the noodles to boiling water and simmer until al dente. Drain the noodles, rinse them with cold water, and pat dry before tossing them with sesame oil to prevent sticking. While they cool, oil a wok or frying pan and bring it to medium-high heat before dropping the noodles in. Spread them out so each noodle can brown evenly — you can do it in batches if needed. Watch closely to ensure they're crisping up rather than burning and stir the noodles every now and then. Once they've reached your desired crispness, turn off the heat and toss with chili crisp or soy sauce before serving.
What kind of noodles are best for pan-frying?
You can go with any type of noodle you prefer, but keep in mind that thicker varieties such as udon noodles will take a little longer and will still have a slightly tender interior. For the crunchiest results, opt for thinner kinds like rice noodles or fine Chinese-style dry noodles. Ultimately, whatever you spring for comes down to your preferences. Any option can work well with the variety of flavorings used to spruce up pan-fried noodles.
As the noodles air dry, you can add minced garlic and ginger to the wok to make garlic chicken lo mein. Going for pan-fried noodles spruces up the dish, making the tender chicken and fresh vegetables stand out amidst the crunchy strands. Once the aromatics have softened, add the noodles and let them crisp up before going in with the soy sauce, grated garlic, sesame oil, and cornstarch mix. Combine the noodles well with the mix, turning the heat up slightly to ensure they don't steam.
If you don't want to go in with a stir-fry sauce, season the noodles as they cook so they're still flavorful. When they first start to get golden, add a little more oil and sprinkle in salt, red pepper flakes, chopped green onions, and garlic. Continue to heat the noodles until they're fully crispy then plate and toss with chili sauce.