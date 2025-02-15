How To Get The Crispiest Pan-Fried Noodles Without Burning Them

We'll never get tired of tender, delicate noodles, but there's something about crisping up the strands that's so appealing. The golden brown, crunchy noodles contrast perfectly against any sauce, whether it's silky and smooth or sticky and sweet. There are plenty of ways to serve them up, but before you get too excited making the sauce, cook the noodles attentively so they don't burn.

Pan-frying noodles is a creative way to consume the carbs, and the method has long been used to create flavorful, filling dishes. It yields similar results to the traditional Italian method used to give pasta a crunchy boost. The technique involves throwing fresh noodles directly into the pan to crisp up, which can be done with fresh egg noodles. If you're going for the inexpensive dried ones, though, you'll need to par-cook them first.

Add the noodles to boiling water and simmer until al dente. Drain the noodles, rinse them with cold water, and pat dry before tossing them with sesame oil to prevent sticking. While they cool, oil a wok or frying pan and bring it to medium-high heat before dropping the noodles in. Spread them out so each noodle can brown evenly — you can do it in batches if needed. Watch closely to ensure they're crisping up rather than burning and stir the noodles every now and then. Once they've reached your desired crispness, turn off the heat and toss with chili crisp or soy sauce before serving.

