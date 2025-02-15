The Worst Bloody Mary Mix Comes From A Brand We All Know And Love

V8, which is now owned by Campbell's, was founded in 1933 by William Gilbert Peacock in hopes of providing affordable nutrition during the Great Depression. Its popular items include its standard V8 juice and lineup of fruit and vegetable juice mixes, with flavors like strawberry and banana, green juice, pomegranate blueberry, and peach mango.

For a successful bloody mary, there needs to be more than a simple tomato base. Even the addition of hot sauce or Tobasco will amp up the drink further. Here at Tasting Table, we noticed that to make V8's mix work, you would need other additions to crank up the uniqueness of the drink's flavor. This would defeat the whole purpose of buying a premade mix, so it's better to skip this one altogether.

Unfortunately for V8, it seems like its bloody mary mix wanted to completely ignore that extra punch of salt and additional flavor, and for that, we had to rank it low. Although disappointing, the brand's other products seem to be a hit, so if they can muster up some changes to its bloody mary mix, V8 can solidify itself as a stronger cocktail mix competitor.

