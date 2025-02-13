Before You Deep Fry Prime Rib, Here's What You'll Need On Hand

When thinking about prime rib, your mind would probably head straight to the oven. After all, a succulent prime rib roast has been the quintessential centerpiece of holiday feasts across America for decades. However, there's a different way to serve this premium cut that you should seriously consider the next time you plan on tabling it: Deep-frying. As unusual as it might sound, by dropping your rib roast into a bath of hot oil, you can get an amazingly crisp exterior with a perfectly juicy inside in just minutes. No need to wait hours for the roast to bake in the oven!

But you do need a couple of special tools on hand to make it happen. The most important is a turkey fryer, as a normal pot won't do. It should be large enough to fit the entire roast plus the frying oil. If you haven't had one yet, we also recommend buying a kitted one that also comes with a hook-and-basket setup for lowering and lifting the roast, like this CreoleFeast TFS3010 Turkey and Fish Fryer set.

Once your roast has been fried to perfection, a draining setup of a wire rack set over a baking sheet lined with paper towels will help you catch the dripping grease (bread slices work, too). You should also have a roll of aluminum foil handy for resting the rib and a sharp knife for carving. That's all you need to fry your first set of prime ribs.

