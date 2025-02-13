Before You Deep Fry Prime Rib, Here's What You'll Need On Hand
When thinking about prime rib, your mind would probably head straight to the oven. After all, a succulent prime rib roast has been the quintessential centerpiece of holiday feasts across America for decades. However, there's a different way to serve this premium cut that you should seriously consider the next time you plan on tabling it: Deep-frying. As unusual as it might sound, by dropping your rib roast into a bath of hot oil, you can get an amazingly crisp exterior with a perfectly juicy inside in just minutes. No need to wait hours for the roast to bake in the oven!
But you do need a couple of special tools on hand to make it happen. The most important is a turkey fryer, as a normal pot won't do. It should be large enough to fit the entire roast plus the frying oil. If you haven't had one yet, we also recommend buying a kitted one that also comes with a hook-and-basket setup for lowering and lifting the roast, like this CreoleFeast TFS3010 Turkey and Fish Fryer set.
Once your roast has been fried to perfection, a draining setup of a wire rack set over a baking sheet lined with paper towels will help you catch the dripping grease (bread slices work, too). You should also have a roll of aluminum foil handy for resting the rib and a sharp knife for carving. That's all you need to fry your first set of prime ribs.
Tips for pulling off your first deep-fried prime rib
If you've ever deep-fried a turkey before, all the safety rules there will apply here as well. If your rib has spent a stint in the freezer, make sure it's completely thawed and dry before it goes anywhere near hot oil. A half-frozen roast can cause the oil to explode, so plan ahead by moving it from the freezer to the fridge at least 48 hours before cooking. For extra safety, pat the rib thoroughly dry with paper towels before frying.
With your spider, slowly lower the roast into the hot oil (don't chuck it in!). The exact cooking time will typically run 3 to 4 minutes per pound, but this is more of a guideline than a rule. The only reliable way to check doneness is with a meat thermometer. For perfect rare to medium rare, aim for 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit; medium from 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Once your roast turns golden brown, carefully lift it from the oil and place it on your prepared wire rack set over a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain. Tent it loosely with foil and let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Tedious, we know, but this crucial step allows the juices to redistribute while residual heat brings the meat to perfect doneness. When time's up, serve your crispy-crusted rib together with some herbed roasted root vegetables or easy mashed potato rolls, and you got yourself a feast.