Are Store-Bought Crispy Onions Gluten-Free?
Store-bought fried onions are most often used on casseroles like that green bean casserole that somehow always makes it to the spread during holidays like Thanksgiving. We've told you before why you should keep fried onions in the pantry year-round, and it's to add crunch to salads, soups, and sandwiches easily. One issue for some, however, is that tricky protein known as gluten, that makes its way to an array of unexpected foods.
That's because most major brands of store-bought crispy fried onions are not gluten-free. Brands like French's and Fresh Gourmet contain some sort of wheat flour — an ingredient that anyone who leads a gluten-free diet must avoid. Even in-house brands from major grocery stores, like the ones sold by Whole Foods Market and Target's Good & Gather option, also contain gluten. The reason is likely that it's what gives the onions that crunch factor with a cheap ingredient — the entire reason crispy onions are used as a topping.
Brands that make gluten-free crispy fried onions and how to use them
While it might be challenging to find gluten-free crispy onions at most grocery stores, not all hope is lost if you have a craving and avoid gluten. Natural Earth makes organic, gluten-free crispy onions that replace the wheat flour with buckwheat and can be purchased online. Other brands that produce gluten-free crispy onions are Good Graces and Full Circle Market. If you can't wait for an online order to be delivered, search your local health store or the gluten-free aisle at your grocery store for these options.
Now, gluten-free foodie, when you find these crispy fried onions without the wheat, you might be tempted to use them up. You can replace the homemade fried onions in our easy and healthy green bean casserole or classic green bean casserole recipes. It can also add crunch to our tangy BBQ pulled mushroom sandwich or roast beef sandwich recipes — with a gluten-free bun, of course. You can also make homemade crispy onions with thinly sliced onions and gluten-free flour like rice flour combined with cornmeal to add more crunch.