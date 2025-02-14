Are Store-Bought Crispy Onions Gluten-Free?

Store-bought fried onions are most often used on casseroles like that green bean casserole that somehow always makes it to the spread during holidays like Thanksgiving. We've told you before why you should keep fried onions in the pantry year-round, and it's to add crunch to salads, soups, and sandwiches easily. One issue for some, however, is that tricky protein known as gluten, that makes its way to an array of unexpected foods.

That's because most major brands of store-bought crispy fried onions are not gluten-free. Brands like French's and Fresh Gourmet contain some sort of wheat flour — an ingredient that anyone who leads a gluten-free diet must avoid. Even in-house brands from major grocery stores, like the ones sold by Whole Foods Market and Target's Good & Gather option, also contain gluten. The reason is likely that it's what gives the onions that crunch factor with a cheap ingredient — the entire reason crispy onions are used as a topping.