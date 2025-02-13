How Long Crispy Fried Onions Will Stay Good Once Opened
Anyone who has had a classic green bean casserole during Thanksgiving dinner is familiar with crispy fried onions. While you can make this dish at home yourself, including by using the microwave for a mess-free meal, there's no need to exert even that minimal effort. After all, you still have to cut the onions, which is a big part of the hassle. Indeed, there are perfectly good store-bought options available. But how long will they last?
Homemade crispy fried onions only last a few days, but the same isn't true for the kind you purchase at the local grocer. Store-bought crispy fried onions are good for significantly longer if stored properly. According to McCormick, the manufacturer of French's Crispy Fried Onions, its brand has a shelf life of up to 24 months so long as the container remains tightly sealed and is stored in a cool, dry place, such as the pantry. Given all the different ways you can use them to elevate your dishes, you should always have crispy fried onions in your pantry anyway.
How to optimize the shelf life
For optimal flavor and color, your crispy fried onions should be kept away from any heat sources, moisture, and direct sunlight or other fluorescent lights. For this reason, do not store your food in the cabinet above the stove, as the heat and humidity will shorten its shelf life. It's also best not to store them in the bottom cabinets either, as they are rarely used and, being out of sight and out of mind, may lead to more waste. Neither the fridge nor the freezer is an ideal storage location, as they would introduce moisture, which would negatively affect the quality and shelf life of your onions. At the end of the day, the pantry is simply the best place for them.
It's important to ensure that the package or container still seals properly; if it does not, place the onions in a Ziploc bag, removing as much air as possible, or in another airtight container. Most packages or containers of crispy fried onions will include a best by date (which is different from other similarly sounding food labels), so follow the suggested usage date for the best quality. If the onions are still crispy and there are no signs of moisture, discoloration, or mold (and no rancid smell), then they are likely to still be good. However, if there's any doubt, it's best to throw them out.