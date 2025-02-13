How Long Crispy Fried Onions Will Stay Good Once Opened

For optimal flavor and color, your crispy fried onions should be kept away from any heat sources, moisture, and direct sunlight or other fluorescent lights. For this reason, do not store your food in the cabinet above the stove, as the heat and humidity will shorten its shelf life. It's also best not to store them in the bottom cabinets either, as they are rarely used and, being out of sight and out of mind, may lead to more waste. Neither the fridge nor the freezer is an ideal storage location, as they would introduce moisture, which would negatively affect the quality and shelf life of your onions. At the end of the day, the pantry is simply the best place for them.

It's important to ensure that the package or container still seals properly; if it does not, place the onions in a Ziploc bag, removing as much air as possible, or in another airtight container. Most packages or containers of crispy fried onions will include a best by date (which is different from other similarly sounding food labels), so follow the suggested usage date for the best quality. If the onions are still crispy and there are no signs of moisture, discoloration, or mold (and no rancid smell), then they are likely to still be good. However, if there's any doubt, it's best to throw them out.